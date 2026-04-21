Jennifer Lopez and Will Smith viral dating claims raise big questions

Jennifer Lopez and Will Smith are once again being linked together online, with many people wondering if something is going on between them.

The rumours have picked up quickly but there is no real proof that the two are dating.

The viral buzz started after old videos and past gossip started circulating again on social media.

As these clips made their way back into the spotlight, some fans started connecting dots and assuming that there might be a hidden story behind it.

But so far, nothing new has actually come out to support those claims.

A lot of this opinion seems to be coming from older speculations that have been around for years, which often involving Jada Pinkett Smith and Sean Combs.

These stories, however, were never confirmed yet they keep returning every now and then.

Right now, Lopez is said to be focusing on her life and work after her high-profile split from Ben Affleck.

At the same time, Smith still shares a public bond with Jada, even though they have spoken about living separately. Moreover, they do have a past connection, as they once talked about working together on a film that never happened.

For now, it looks like this is more about old rumours coming back again rather than anything new actually happening.