D4vd transferred to L.A. County Jail, put in segregation after murder charges

Musician D4vd has been moved to the Los Angeles County Men’s Central Jail, where he is being held in segregation following charges of first-degree murder and related offenses.

TMZ reported that the Romantic Homicide singer was transferred late Monday evening from LAPD’s 77th Street Station Jail, where he had been held without bail since his arrest last Thursday.

According to the outlet, segregation means he will spend most of his time alone, with limited contact with other inmates.

The Los Angeles County Men’s Central Jail has a capacity of more than 5,600 inmates and houses individuals across all security levels.

Allegedly, D4vd murdered 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, then mutilated her body after she threatened to expose their relationship.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman revealed that the musician allegedly used a “sharp instrument” to dismember the victim, placing her remains in two bags that were later discovered in his Tesla months after the crime.

On Monday, prosecutors filed charges of first-degree murder with special circumstances including lying in wait, financial gain, and killing a witness, along with lewd acts with a minor and mutilation of a human body.

The musician pleaded not guilty and requested an immediate preliminary hearing.

His family, through attorney Kent Schaffer, issued a statement to TMZ: “We are disappointed but not surprised that the District Attorney made this decision. David’s family stands behind him 100%.”

Celeste’s family, who had been expected to speak publicly after the charges were announced, refused to appear on camera.