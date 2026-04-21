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Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson reunion takes dark turn after heated clash

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson's situation heated up after a comment about Louis’ late mother, who passed away in 2016

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 21, 2026

Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson reunion takes dark turn after heated clash
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson reunion takes dark turn after heated clash

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have reportedly faced a serious fallout that left many people around them shocked, especially those working closely on their recent project.

The singers, who were once bandmates in One Direction, came together again for a travel series that was being filmed for Netflix.

All of the music icons’ fans, however, were very excited to see them working side by side again after many years.

At first, things seemed normal and even people who met them during filming said they appeared in good spirits.

Moreover, things slowly became tense behind the scenes and according to sources, there was a feeling that something was not right between them but no one expected it to turn serious.

The situation reportedly heated up when a comment was made about Louis’ late mother, Johannah Deakin, who passed away in 2016.

After that, the argument got really bad and physical, leaving Louis injured and forcing production to stop completely.

People working on the show were said to be stunned, especially after spending so much time on the project.

The series has now been cancelled, leaving the team disappointed.

Since then, things have remained tense, with both stars dealing with the fallout in their own ways.

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