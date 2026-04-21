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Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie amid ‘Wizards Beyond' finale news

Selena Gomez-starrer ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ ran from 2007 to 2012

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 21, 2026

Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie amid ‘Wizards Beyond&apos; finale news

Selena Gomez stepped out in Santa Monica with her former Wizards of Waverly Place costar David Henrie, sparking a wave of nostalgia as fans prepare to say goodbye to the beloved Disney Channel series once more.

On Sunday night, Gomez and Henrie, were spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi alongside Henrie’s wife, Maria, who is currently expecting the couple’s fourth child.

The trio’s outing came just weeks after Disney announced Wizards Beyond will conclude with a four-part finale event later this year.

Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie amid ‘Wizards Beyond finale news

The finale will mark a milestone for Benny Blanco’s wife who will make her directorial debut with the premiere episode while reprising her role as Alex Russo.

Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie amid ‘Wizards Beyond finale news

36-year-old, meanwhile, confirmed he is back on set for the final episodes, ensuring the Russo siblings’ reunion extends beyond dinner in Santa Monica and onto the screen.

The original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, made Gomez a household name and cemented her chemistry with Henrie as siblings Alex and Justin Russo.

Seeing them together again, this time outside a Hollywood hotspot, felt like a full circle moment for fans who grew up with the magical sitcom.

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