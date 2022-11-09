 
Showbiz
Humayun Saeed interacts with 'The Crown' co-actors at premiere night: See pics

Humayun Saeed spent a fun time at the premiere of The Crown season 5 as he interacted with the co-actors of the show. 

Taking it to his Instagram account, Saeed shared a series of pictures where he could be seen having a friendly interaction with most of the co-stars of The Crown.

The caption on the pictures read: “Indeed a great pleasure to interact with my co-actors and crew at the premiere in London last night. The Crown season 5 now available to stream on Netflix!”

Humayun looked extremely dapper at the premiere as he opted for a black tuxedo along with a plain white shirt.

Humayun Saeed is making Pakistan proud internationally by making his appearance in The Crown season 5 as Diana’s Mr. Wonderful Dr. Hasnat Khan.

The Crown season 5 featuring Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, Jonny Lee Miller and many more will be airing on Netflix on the 9th of November. 

