King Charles urged to STRIP Meghan Markle’s royal title as she votes in US

file footage

King Charles is now facing calls to strip his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle’s royal title of Duchess of Sussex after she voted in the US midterm elections and asked Americans to do the same on November 9, 2022.

Mirror UK on Wednesday reported that Meghan had gone down to a polling station to cast her vote in the US midterms and also shared a photo of herself on the Archewell website with a ‘I voted’ sticker on her shirt.

Meghan not only posted the photo on the website, but her and husband Prince Harry also shared a message urging Americans to exercise their duty and go out to vote, writing, “Today is Election Day in the US! Time to get out and vote! Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote.”

The move prompted strong reactions from Americans and royal enthusiasts alike, with many slamming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for involving themselves in US politics, especially as royals; members of the royal family are expected to remain neutral on political matters.

One naysayer took to Twitter to say, “STRIP THEIR TITLES NOW! This is WILDLY inappropriate!”

“Meghan Markle can vote, but this campaigning to get people to vote is not appropriate for a royal. Strip that Duchess of Sussex title NOW, Charles. She's ignorant and arrogant about her royal status, and it reflects on you,” the user added.

Another Twitter user echoed the same sentiments, writing, “I don’t disagree with what she says about voting here. But as long as she has a British royal title, she shouldn’t be using the status it gives her to influence any part of our voting process. Plenty of people are encouraging others to vote. Meghan’s voice won’t be missed.”