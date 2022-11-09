 
Jimmy Kimmel hits back at Donald Trump for calling 'his show dead'

Jimmy Kimmel fired back at Donald Trump after he said that Kimmel's show was "dead" due to Republicans not watching it.

According to Deadline, in his monologue, the host said that his wife is getting text messages "asking if we saw what Trump said."

"I got no texts. She got a lot of them. Turns out Fiberace gave me a shout-out during one of his blue-collar comedy tours," Kimmel said. "And I have to say; sometimes it feels like he doesn't like me that much."

In a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump said, "I saw Jimmy Kimmel say that his show is practically dead because nobody that likes Trump will watch. And guess what? That turned out to be most of the people — the show is dead, and so are the other [late-night shows]."

Kimmel wasted no time and jabbed back, saying, "Our show is so dead he's gonna bury it next to his ex-wife at one of his golf courses. That's how dead this… You know what's dead? I'll tell you what's dead. All those endangered animals your chinless son shot. That's what dead. You know what's dead? The look in your wife's eyes when you beg her for sex on your birthday."

"And I will say, in January our show will have been on for 20 years," he

added. "You got kicked out after four. I'm on television, you're on the toilet at your golf club screaming at yours."

Trump's comments came amid Kimmel's disclosure that mocking the former president cost him some viewers.

"Ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk show host," Kimmel said on the Phil Rosenthal-David Wild podcast Naked Lunch. "At least according to the research they did."

