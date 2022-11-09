Jennifer Aniston opens up on infertility: ‘It was a challenging road for me’

The Friends alum Jennifer Aniston has slammed lies surrounding her struggles with having a Baby with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

In a recent interview with Allure while promoting her hair-care line LolaVie, the actress opened up on painful rumors surrounding her pregnancy and how they haunted her for years.

Aniston, 53, revealed that behind those painful rumors was a secret struggle with infertility.

"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she told.

"All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard," she noted. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it."

She went on "I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it."

The actress also shed light on the hurtful assumptions people made about her back then that she chose career over kids, amid her separation with husband Brad Pitt after 5 years of marriage.

"It was absolute lies," said Aniston of the "narrative that I was just selfish... I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid."

Aniston didn't give any timeline to the outlet about her IVF journey, as it was simply "several years ago."

"Here I am today. The ship has sailed," she said, adding, "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I?' I don't have to think about that anymore."

"I would say my late 30s, 40s, I'd gone through really hard s---, and if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be," said Aniston.

"That's why I have such gratitude for all those (expletive) things. Otherwise, I would've been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don't (expletive) care."

She further added, "I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s."