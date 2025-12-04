Scott vs Kelley Wolf: Unexpected turn in ongoing divorce battle

Scott Wolf filed for divorce from Kelley in June

Scott and Kelley Wolf’s divorce battle saw a major turn as the temporary restraining order against Kelley has been dropped.

The protective order was formally voided this week by a Utah judge granting Scott’s request.

Scott had filed for divorce from his partner of 21 years June 9.

He filed for restraining order against Kelley in June after she was put in psych hold.

Despite the turmoil, Scott continues to acknowledge Kelly in family posts.

It is pertinent to note the timing of the bombshell development in the divorce proceedings.

Scott included his estranged wife in a birthday tribute to their son Miller who turned 13 November 24.

The 57-year-old took to Instagram to share heartwarming birthday wish alongside a carousal of pictures for his son.

“A TEENAGER now. Fastening our chin straps for this one,” he penned the emotional note.

The Perception actor did not hesitate to extend birthday wishes to his wife too on her birthday.

She has entered multiple treatment programs for mental health support over the past few months.

Kelley shared via her Instagram Stories that she had lost 97 pounds after exiting rehab for the first time.

“I am going to be very clear. I need to be respected and given peace. I am not crazy,” she emphasized before claiming that she has no record of drug or alcohol abuse.

She also insisted that she is ‘malnourished’ and is ‘treated like a crazy woman’.