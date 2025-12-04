Robert Downey Jr lights up the gala with Gwyneth Paltrow roast

 
Robert Downey Jr reveals Gwyneth Paltrow’s playful moments from ‘Iron Man’

December 04, 2025

Robert Downey Jr. brought a warm mix of jokes and love for Gwyneth Paltrow when he honoured her at The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment gala in Beverly Hills.

The 60-year-old star came on stage to give her the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award and the room immediately relaxed as he began speaking.

Robert playfully teased Gwyneth about her famous moments of forgetting details from her Marvel films.

He told the crowd that she was “impossibly intelligent, yet forever confused by the basic tenets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The Iron Man actor even shared a memory where she once looked at Spider Man and asked, “Who is that,” and he replied that she’s worked with him in four movies.

Between the jokes, Robert spoke with real respect as he further praised Gwyneth’s iconic career from her earlier Oscar win to her new film work.

He said she even managed to grow Goop during her time on Iron Man, admiring how she handled acting, business and family life with calm focus.

The Due Date actor also mentioned the Mortdecai actress’ well known conscious uncoupling with Chris Martin and joked that Hollywood didnt copy that idea.

However, he later brought up her iconic ski trial and said her steady behaviour during it inspired a stage musical.

The star then ended his speech by saying that the word polarising was often used in the wrong way for strong women.

Robert said that it was time to give full credit to “Gwyneth fuggin Paltrow,” and the audience cheered as Paltrow accepted the award with a bright smile.

