Wednesday Nov 09 2022
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone ignored their 'past' while filming 'Tamasha', says Imtiaz Ali

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Imtiaz Ali, director of Tamasha, revealed in a recent interview that Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were extremely professional while working on the film and didn't let their past get in between work, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Imtiaz said, "Before Tamasha, all three of us were really keen to work with each other. They just wanted to work with each other because they love working with each other- regardless of their status, regardless of what the past has been, regardless of what the present is or so on and so forth."

He further added, "There were a lot of things which people could have felt, that ‘Oh they have a past’, but on set–or even when the camera was switched off–there was no such thing."

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone dated each other for 2 years after working together in Bachna Ae Haseeno before they parted ways. The couple was then seen together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

