Jennifer Aniston craves 'falling into somebody's arms' at end of the day

Jennifer Aniston admits she could get emotional support from a significant other at this stage of her life.



The actress, who has been single for a number of years, craves for loving support.

Speaking to Allure for its December cover story, the Friends alum said: "I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support'.

"It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day'."

She continued: "I feel like I'm coming through a period that was challenging and coming back into the light," before adding she "had to do personal work that was long overdue, parts of me that hadn't healed from the time I was a little kid".



Jennifer then went on to say that she is a "constant work in progress."

