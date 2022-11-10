Meghan Markle credits friends for making her face years-long issue

file footage

Meghan Markle has credited her close friends for convincing her to open up about an issue plaguing her for years on the latest episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

Talking on her hit podcast, the Duchess of Sussex shared how she came up with the topic ‘To B or Not to B?’ thanks to her close friends urging her to talk about the word difficult.

“I mean, I was just chatting with my girlfriends recently and I was asking them for the show, what sort of archetypes you think we should discuss,” Meghan shared.

She continued, “And almost immediately unequivocally, they all jumped too difficult: 'That's the word', 'You have to talk about difficult'. They said it gets thrown around so casually now.”

“And as a woman, my friend said to me, there's a certain point when you come to terms with the fact that not everyone is going to like you. The goal can't be for everyone to like you, but the goal can be for them to respect you,” Meghan added.

Through the episode, Meghan seemed to slam people who labelled her as ‘Duchess Difficult’ during her time in the royal family.