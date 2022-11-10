 
Thursday Nov 10 2022
Kate Middleton has an 'understated presence' in royal family, insiders

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Kate Middleton has managed to impress royal critics with her ‘genuine’ and ‘confident’ personality.

Several royal sources have claimed that the Princess of Wales has an “understated presence” in the royal family, specifically in how well she has met her duties.

Many of them have praised the princess for her natural introversion amid challenges and her willingness to show up well-prepared.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall has been praised for offering a genuine presence in public as well. “It’s just not who she is,” a friend told Hello!

“But she knows it’s an important way for her to make a positive contribution and there are some times that you need to get out there and speak for things you believe in,” reports.

The insider further added, “She works really hard to make sure the words are her words and really prepares. So when people hear her speaking, it’s genuinely what she believes. What you see is what you get.”

Sources also noted that the mother of three has been compared to Princess Diana as she has too, “really done things in her own way.”

“I think she would say herself that she wasn’t born to be a public figure,” they said. “She’s a reserved person, and she’s incredibly thoughtful, but she would never have sought a public role if it hadn’t been for the man that she married.”

