'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins saying Bonjour to new psychological series

Emily in Paris star, Lily Collins, is all set to say Bonjour to a new lead role in Prime Video's new series, The Accomplice.

Variety reported on November 9, that Lilly Collins will be playing the titular role in Prime Video's adaptation of Lisa Lutz's psychological thriller The Accomplice.

According to the official logline, The Accomplice, "tells the story of Luna Grey and Owen Mann, best friends in college, bonded together forever by an unexplained death in their social circle, whose lives are once again rocked years later when Owen's wife is brutally murdered."

Collins, 33, is serving as the executive producer of the series with husband and director Charlie McDowell.

The couple met for the first time on the set of Gilded Rage in 2019 and tied the knot in 2021. The two also worked together on 2022's Windfall.

Although there isn't a premiere date yet for Prime Video's The Accomplice, Emily in Paris season 3 comes out on December 21, on Netflix.