NBA Commissioner says Kyrie Irving is not Anti-semitic

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver attests that Kyrie Irving is not Anti-semitic after a sit down with the troubled star.

On November 10, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the New York Times about his meeting with Kyrie Irving at his NBA office in Manhattan.

As per Enews, Silver's meeting with the Brooklyn Nets star made it clear to him that Irving does not have one mean bone against any group.

Silver said, "We had a direct and candid conversation. He’s someone I’ve known for a decade, and I’ve never heard an anti-semitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group."

However, Silver reiterated, "Whether or not he is anti-semitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content."

When probed further, the NBA commissioner refused to elaborate on Irving, citing an agreement to keep their talk private but said that Amazon bore some responsibility for hosting the movie on its platform.

"I think Amazon has to make decisions as well," Silver said. He later added, "My first instinct wasn’t that something, to me, that is so frankly vile and full of hate speech would be contained within Amazon Prime."



Silver also said in a separate event that social media has done "enormous damage" to Irving and "potentially" to the team and the league.



More than 200 entertainment figures signed an open letter to Amazon imploring it to take down Hebrews to Negroes film that got the basketball star into trouble for promoting it and the book it's based on, from the platform.









