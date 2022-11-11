 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

NBA Commissioner says Kyrie Irving is not Anti-semitic

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

NBA Commissioner says Kyrie Irving is not Anti-semitic

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver attests that Kyrie Irving is not Anti-semitic after a sit down with the troubled star.

On November 10, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the New York Times  about his meeting with Kyrie Irving at his NBA office in Manhattan.

As per Enews, Silver's meeting with the Brooklyn Nets star made it clear to him that Irving does not have one mean bone against any group.

Silver said, "We had a direct and candid conversation. He’s someone I’ve known for a decade, and I’ve never heard an anti-semitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group."

However, Silver reiterated, "Whether or not he is anti-semitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content."

When probed further, the NBA commissioner refused to elaborate on Irving, citing an agreement to keep their talk private but said that Amazon bore some responsibility for hosting the movie on its platform.

"I think Amazon has to make decisions as well," Silver said. He later added, "My first instinct wasn’t that something, to me, that is so frankly vile and full of hate speech would be contained within Amazon Prime."

Silver also said in a separate event that social media has done "enormous damage" to Irving and "potentially" to the team and the league.

More than 200 entertainment figures signed an open letter to Amazon imploring it to take down Hebrews to Negroes film that got the basketball star into trouble for promoting it and the book it's based on, from the platform.



More From Entertainment:

Lindsay Lohan reveals reason behind her comeback to Hollywood after 10 years

Lindsay Lohan reveals reason behind her comeback to Hollywood after 10 years
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky want to expand their family after welcoming baby boy

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky want to expand their family after welcoming baby boy
Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves recovering in neck brace after bad fall

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves recovering in neck brace after bad fall
James Corden says 'he would love to visit India for Bollywood Carpool Karaoke'

James Corden says 'he would love to visit India for Bollywood Carpool Karaoke'
Lindsay Lohan reveals sweet detail about relationship with hubby Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan reveals sweet detail about relationship with hubby Bader Shammas
Michelle Obama gets candid about harsh reality of ageing and menopause

Michelle Obama gets candid about harsh reality of ageing and menopause
Queen’s former aide shares everything wrong with Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Queen’s former aide shares everything wrong with Netflix’s ‘The Crown’
Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich ‘surprised’ by split rumours: ‘Nothing has changed’

Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich ‘surprised’ by split rumours: ‘Nothing has changed’
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff share a pleasant social media moment after breakup

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff share a pleasant social media moment after breakup
'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney speaks up about online hate: ‘completely disgusting and unfair'

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney speaks up about online hate: ‘completely disgusting and unfair'
Kris Jenner sends out sweet birthday message as her beau Corey Gamble turns 42

Kris Jenner sends out sweet birthday message as her beau Corey Gamble turns 42
Drew Barrymore down with COVID-19, reveals two names to guest co-host her show

Drew Barrymore down with COVID-19, reveals two names to guest co-host her show