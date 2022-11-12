 
Netflix movie ‘The Dating Game' with Anna Kendrick: Find out the details

Netflix is tying up Anna Kendrick for its original crime movie The Dating Game.

According to What's on Netflix, The Dating Game is an upcoming Netflix crime drama starred by Anna Kendrick, who is also making her directorial debut in this film.

Ian MacAllister McDonald has written the movie's script. Joining Anna as producers are Roy Lee (IT), J.D. Lifshitz (Barbarian), Raphael Margules (The Vigil), and Miri Yoon (I Love You, Phillip Morris). AGC Studios is the studio handling the production of The Dating Game.

The synopsis for the movie, sourced from IMDb, is as follows, "Rodney Alcala was a killer in the midst of a killing spree when he brazenly took part and won a date on the popular TV game show The Dating Game".

Rodney Alcala was on a dating show when he was in the middle of a murder spree from  1968-1979 which saw five people lose their lives.

Anna Kendrick will play the role of Cheryl Bradshaw, with whom Rodney Alcala earned a date after winning the competition.

Daniel Zovatto is the only other actor confirmed but his role hasn't been listed, given that he is the second actor confirmed, it is expected that he will be playing the role of the infamous serial killer.

The filming began on October 31st, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is supposed to end on March 12th, 2023, therefore a late 2023 or early 2024 release is most likely.


