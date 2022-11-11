Sonu Nigam collaborates with Salim-Sulaiman in Bhoomi 2022

Sonu Nigam's song 'Ruk Ja' for Salim-Sulaiman's Bhoomi 2022 releases

Singer Sonu Nigam collaborates with Salim-Sulaiman for a love song Ruk Ja.

Salim merchant shared the news of the song through his social media handle. He wrote: “Ruk Ja by @sonunigamofficial is all yours! This song has our heart & soul. We had started #bhoomi22 with Ruk Ja & had specially composed this for our brother sonu.”

The new song is a classic love melody sung beautifully by the Kal Ho Na Ho singer with a perfect composition and music arrangement done by two outstanding composers.

Check out the song:

Ruk Ja is song from Salim-Sulaiman’s venture Bhoomi 2022 presented by GoDaddy.



Bhoomi is venture that started 20 years ago. It follows a successful grand chapter of Bhoomi 2021. Salim-Sulaiman, with this project, aims to bring together 25 different musicians from all across India bringing authenticity to musical styles, lyrics and melodies.