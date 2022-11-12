Emily Blunt talks brother-in-law Stanley Tucci’s new heartthrob title

Emily Blunt shared that brother-in-law, Stanley Tucci loves his new heartthrob status during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, via People Magazine.

"Can you believe that? He's a sex symbol now," Blunt raved.

‘I think he's shocked," Blunt added, although Colbert, 58, suggested otherwise, “Really? He doesn't act like he is. He acts like, 'Finally they've noticed!’”

Tucci, 62, gained his ‘sex-symbol status’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the actor went viral for his intimate mixology and cooking videos. Tucci later went on to star in his own CNN food and travel series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. When asked about the title, he admitted to People Magazine in March, he said, “I don't get it.”

"Who goes, 'I feel terrible about that'? People think I'm sexy? How awful," Tucci quipped of being regarded a sex symbol. "It's wonderful. I don't get it, but I'm very glad,” Tucci added at the time.

Blunt said, "It's amazing that it took a sort of irreverent video on Instagram that my sister told him to post and then he became a sex symbol. But I asked him, 'Do you like it deep down? Do you like being a sex symbol?' And he goes, 'I mean, yeah.’”

A Quiet Place star also vouched for Tucci's signature mixology skills. She shared that her brother-in-law made a great drink at their family Thanksgivings with her husband John Krasinski and his wife Felicity Blunt, Emily's older sister. "I mean, Stanley makes a fantastic Christmas cosmo," she said.

Emily and Stanley starred together in 2006's The Devil Wears Prada. He married Emily’s sister, a British literary agent, in summer 2012 after reconnecting at her wedding to Krasinski in 2010.

Stanley and Felicity share son Matteo Oliver, 7, and 4-year-old daughter Emilia Giovanna.