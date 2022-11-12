Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage won’t last?

 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage will end in tears?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship will end in tears, Lady Susan Hussey has predicted.

Lady Susan Hussey, 83 is Queen Elizabeth’s most loyal lady-in-waiting.

Lady Susan – known affectionately as ‘Number One Head Girl’ in the Queen’s office – was a trusted friend to the Queen since the birth of Prince Andrew in 1960.

Royal expert Tom Bower said Susan does not think Meghan and Harry’s marriage will last.

"That will all end in tears. Mark my words," Susan said in 2018 before wedding of Harry and Meghan, according to the royal biographer.

The couple got married on May 19, 2018 and shared two children –son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

Meghan and Harry quit the royal life back in 2020 and live in California with their kids.

