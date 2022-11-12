 
Chris Hemsworth performs Special Forces training tests in ‘Limitless’ trailer

Chris Hemsworth has pushed the boundaries to perform extreme physical challenges in his new Disney+ original series from National Geographic, Limitless.

The Thor actor, 39, has taken up ultimate physical tests including a Navy SEAL drill, swimming in icy water, pulling a truck and fasting for four days, in the latest show.

Hemsworth’s upcoming six episode series explores the potential of the human body through grueling ordeals.

The latest trailer of the show features Hemsworth interacting with world-class experts to learn about revolutionary new research and long-held traditions that can help people live healthier.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Hemsworth undergoing ‘drownproofing’ drill - a Special Forces resilience training technique in which one's hands and feet are bound while they're tasked with completing a series of underwater tasks.

Speaking to Men's Journal, the Extraction actor shared that he tore ligaments and injured his back completing the series, all while simultaneously training to play Thor.

"The aim is to kick off the bottom 20 times, giving me just a split second to give me enough air," Hemsworth explains in an exclusive teaser clip

Hemsworth starring Limitless is set to premiere on Disney+ on Nov. 16.

