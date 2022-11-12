Cardi B shares emotional tribute for late rapper Takeoff: 'I am heartbroken’

Rap star Cardi B paid an emotional tribute on Friday night to the late rapper Takeoff, who was the cousin and Migos bandmate of her husband Offset.

Her post came hours after she joined a huge crowd of loved ones and fans at Takeoff's funeral in rainy downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up.

Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley.

'This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable,' Cardi wrote on Instagram this Friday night.

Her post included an album of throwbacks that included pictures of him with Offset and their uncle Quavo, with whom he formed the hip-hop trio Migos.



Cardi also shared a screengrab of her private messages with Takeoff, in which she encouraged him about his future and he gushed: 'love you too 4L & After thank u sis.'

'Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,' she wrote in her caption.

'I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable,' Cardi confessed.

'The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset , Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss.'