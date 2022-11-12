 
Saturday Nov 12 2022
King Charles sets conditions for Prince Harry's return to royal fold?

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Prince Harry, who moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle after  quitting the royal job in 2020, could be welcomed by King Charles III if he return as a full-time working royal.

Angela Levin, the author of Camilla: From Outsider to Queen Consort, claims: "Well, I am sure King Charles would like [for the Duke and Duchess to return] because he has always loved Harry and if you are a father you will always love your child, although you don't like what they are doing."

She added: "They [the Sussexes] would have to step in line which I don't think Meghan would want to do," Levin told Express.co.uk.

She continued: "But I don't think they would come crawling back. I don't think they would be welcome in this country either, because it would mean that they failed, really."

Angela Levin, to a question about the royal couple's claims made against the firm in some of their interviews, responded as saying: "I think they would have to apologies profusely, which I don't know if they would do."

"I personally don't think they will be able to, but if they find that people are not buying their stories - I mean, I don't know how many more stories you can tell about your life - who knows, they might come back"

Prince Harry, according to some fans and experts, also wants to reunite with his family but, he does not want to hurt Meghan as she won't agree to return to royal family as full-time working royal.

