Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani finally has a release date: Deets inside

Alia Bhatt has all the more reasons to be happy these days.



Firstly, she delivered a baby girl last week and now her highly-anticipated movie with Ranveer Singh titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani got a release date.

Karan Johar recently shared the good news on social media about the upcoming movie with his fans. He revealed that the movie will release in theatres of April 28, 2023.

Karan also penned a note on his Instagram account, stating, “After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home- the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my 7th film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions.”

“It's that time again to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love and entertainment unfold on the big screen,” he added.



The Gully Boy actress also re-shared the post on her IG handle with a caption, “My heart is filled with excitement and gratitude… #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas near you on 28th April, 2023!”

Earlier, Karan also disclosed about Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi’s characters on his IG story, saying that they would be “featured” in “never-seen-before” avatar.



Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also starred Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in addition to Alia and Ranveer in the lead cast.