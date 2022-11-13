 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Squid Game’s Seong Gi-Hun in ‘terrible agony’ over painful success

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Squid Game’s Seong Gi-Hun in ‘terrible agony’ over painful success
Squid Game’s Seong Gi-Hun in ‘terrible agony’ over painful success

Season 2 for Squid Game’s “terrible success” has reportedly caused the main cast major depression.

This admission has been made by lead star Lee Jung-Jae, who plays Seong Gi-Hun (number 456).

He made the admissions to The Guardian while wearing his heart on his sleeve.

While he admits the part was ‘a once in a lifetime’ moment, the themes of the show broke his heart to no end.

He admitted to the publication, “I’m happy about it, of course, but it’s bittersweet. Yes, it’s great that audiences are consuming Korean content around the world.”

“And they appreciate it. But if you think about the themes of Squid Game — how far are we willing to go to accumulate personal wealth, the lengths people are forced to go to — the fact it resonated with so many around the world is worrying.”

“You get a sense this is the reality for so many people globally. And that makes me feel hugely sad,” he also added during the course of his interview.

“We had to express the experiences of these characters being pushed to those extremes. Doing that? It was terrible,” he recalled.

“The more beautiful the game set was, and the more childish and fun it seemed, the more horrific it was for the characters, and therefore us as actors.”

“I do think about what happened in that show. It’s impossible not to. And it made me think about what I’m not doing. Many of us live obliviously. It made me rethink how I look at the world. It couldn’t not.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan should give up titles if they continue to attack The Firm, poll suggests

Harry, Meghan should give up titles if they continue to attack The Firm, poll suggests
Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer

Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A
Prince Harry has ‘kicked’ King Charles’ teeth in?

Prince Harry has ‘kicked’ King Charles’ teeth in?
Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s ‘greatest PR project to date’

Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s ‘greatest PR project to date’
Martin Freeman teases 'Secret Invasion' as Marvel's best story to offer

Martin Freeman teases 'Secret Invasion' as Marvel's best story to offer
Nicola Peltz beams in black crop top during romantic date night with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz beams in black crop top during romantic date night with Brooklyn Beckham

Kate Middleton was snubbed at King Charles’ birthday party

Kate Middleton was snubbed at King Charles’ birthday party
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry being awarded for attacking royal family?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry being awarded for attacking royal family?
Elizabeth Debicki reveals THIS Diana look she didn’t want to recreate in ‘The Crown’

Elizabeth Debicki reveals THIS Diana look she didn’t want to recreate in ‘The Crown’
King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch

King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch
Ben Affleck is the picture of doting father as he enjoys playing basketball with son Samuel

Ben Affleck is the picture of doting father as he enjoys playing basketball with son Samuel