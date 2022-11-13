Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stunned the onlookers with their glam appearance in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The star couple was spotted holding hands together while heading to The Fleur Room lounge to celebrate the launch of the rapper’s whiskey brand Mercer & Prince in West Hollywood.

The lavish bash was hosted by A$AP Rocky and Whalecard. For the event, the Umbrella singer and the rapper, both 34, donned matching black outfits.

Riri supported her beau at the event. She rocked a long-sleeved black velvet dress with an opening in the bottom front under a black coat and gloves.

The Diamonds hitmakers added glam to her gorgeous look by pairing a long silver necklace, long jacket, and a pair of sky-high stilettos with straps that laced up to her knees.

A$AP Rocky, on the other hand, opted for a black leather blazer-style coat over a white top and jeans. He added black boots to his look and accessorized with sunglasses.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who welcomed their first child – a baby boy - together in May, made second glam appearance following their red carpet walk at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere.