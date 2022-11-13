 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 13 2022
Rajkummar Rao reveals his first pay and what he did with it

Rajkummar Rao is one of those actors who didn’t enter the industry with generational wealth. He has worked hard to make his name. He recently opened up about his first pay and where did he utilize it.

In a recent interview, he talked about how he bought something for the household with his first pay. A video was shared by Netflix India, while conversing with comedian Zakir Khan, Rao revealed, “I still remember I used to do martial arts, taekwondo. I was a gold medalist at the national level. But then dance also came into my life somewhere. We had a group and we used to dance on stage. Then, I started giving dance tuitions. My first earning was in class VIII, when I used to teach a little girl dance at her home. I used to get ₹300 for that.”

He further revealed what he did with the money, “When I earned my first 300, I bought groceries for home with that. I bought everything in small quantities, things like dal, rice, sugar. Then, I went home and gave it (to my parents). That feeling won’t come back no matter how much you do or earn in life. You can gift whatever you want to anyone but giving that stuff worth ₹300 to my mother was a great feeling.”

Rao made his debut in 2010 through a minor role in a medium budget film. His popular films include Kai Po Che, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Stree. His latest film, Monica, O My Darling will be released on Netflix this Friday.

