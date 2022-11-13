 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Rajkummar Rao reveals he was supposed to play the lead in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Rajkummar Rao reveals he was supposed to play the lead in Gangs of Wasseypur
Rajkummar Rao reveals he was supposed to play the lead in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

Rajkummar Rao discussed his cult classic movie Gangs of Wasseypur and stated that he was originally scheduled to play the lead role, according to the Hindustan Times.

Rajkummar played the small role of Shamshad Alam in the film. He said that the role was supposed to be much bigger when he signed the film but it was cut down by the makers when the script was finalized.

Rajkummar said, "After writing finished 3-4 months later, Anurag sir met me again and told me that my role had become much shorter. But I said no worries sir."

He further added, "He asked me would you still do it and I said of course. I am getting a chance to work with you. And I am glad I did actually.”

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Monica, O My Darling which was released on Netflix on November 11. The film is directed by Vasan Bala and stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Arbaaz Khan says he was bothered to be called Salman Khan's brother

Arbaaz Khan says he was bothered to be called Salman Khan's brother
Ranveer Singh recalls once a big producer set his dog on him for fun

Ranveer Singh recalls once a big producer set his dog on him for fun
Rajkummar Rao reveals his first pay and what he did with it

Rajkummar Rao reveals his first pay and what he did with it

Boman Irani about 'Uunchai': 'I had to decline the role due to personal issues'

Boman Irani about 'Uunchai': 'I had to decline the role due to personal issues'
Akshay Kumar thinks Bollywood needs to ‘dismantle’ the existing system

Akshay Kumar thinks Bollywood needs to ‘dismantle’ the existing system

Amitabh Bachchan feels reluctant to go to filmmaker Rakesh Kumar's funeral

Amitabh Bachchan feels reluctant to go to filmmaker Rakesh Kumar's funeral
Parineeti Chopra had 'once-in-a-lifetime blessing' while shooting 'Uunchai': See pics

Parineeti Chopra had 'once-in-a-lifetime blessing' while shooting 'Uunchai': See pics
Osman Khalid Butt, Sarwat Gilani speak up in support of 'Joyland'

Osman Khalid Butt, Sarwat Gilani speak up in support of 'Joyland'
Oscar contender film 'Joyland' banned by censor board

Oscar contender film 'Joyland' banned by censor board
Akshay Kumar says he will be applying 'very soon' for Indian passport application

Akshay Kumar says he will be applying 'very soon' for Indian passport application
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' off the mark with a decent opening day collection

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' off the mark with a decent opening day collection
Akshay Kumar says he is fed up with being criticized for working too much

Akshay Kumar says he is fed up with being criticized for working too much