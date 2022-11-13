Rajkummar Rao reveals he was supposed to play the lead in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

Rajkummar Rao discussed his cult classic movie Gangs of Wasseypur and stated that he was originally scheduled to play the lead role, according to the Hindustan Times.



Rajkummar played the small role of Shamshad Alam in the film. He said that the role was supposed to be much bigger when he signed the film but it was cut down by the makers when the script was finalized.

Rajkummar said, "After writing finished 3-4 months later, Anurag sir met me again and told me that my role had become much shorter. But I said no worries sir."

He further added, "He asked me would you still do it and I said of course. I am getting a chance to work with you. And I am glad I did actually.”

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Monica, O My Darling which was released on Netflix on November 11. The film is directed by Vasan Bala and stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.