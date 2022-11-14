 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla worries ‘she’ll be murdered’ before becoming Queen

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

File Footage

Camilla is reportedly worried there is a murder plot afoot that will make it impossible for her to become Queen with King Charles.

An inside source close to Globe magazine offered these insights during an interview with Globe Magazine.

They began by saying, “Camilla is convinced there's a plot to get rid of her and she'll never be crowned queen.”

Currently “she trusts no one and the current tensions in the royal family aren't making her feel any more secure.”

She fears there are suspects that made attempts to kill her already because of Queen Elizabeth’s decision to make her Queen Consort instead of Princess Consort.

They also explained that this announcement “riled certain royal family members as well as a huge chunk of the British public,” mainly because “They don't understand why Charles' mistress is being rewarded.”

The source also added, “I'm told there are secret discussions behind palace doors to find a way to persuade her to step aside for Charles' sake and the future of the monarchy. But no one doubts how difficult that will be.”

Camilla is also “convinced they were brazen assassination attempts. She doesn't believe any of the incidents were accidents or coincidences. And this latest midair emergency was another. She believes there are people in the palace who hate her and want her OUT.”

More From Entertainment:

Drake loses a bet of $2 million amid Adesanya lost in UFC

Drake loses a bet of $2 million amid Adesanya lost in UFC
Former royal protection officer reveals Prince Andrew 'screams and shouts' if ...

Former royal protection officer reveals Prince Andrew 'screams and shouts' if ...
John Aniston dead: Jennifer Aniston pens emotional note as father dies

John Aniston dead: Jennifer Aniston pens emotional note as father dies
Sylvester Stallone reveals to 'dislike' Arnold Schwarzenegger 'immensely'

Sylvester Stallone reveals to 'dislike' Arnold Schwarzenegger 'immensely'
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumors

Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumors
King Charles III dubbed birthday bash 'incredibly embarrassing'

King Charles III dubbed birthday bash 'incredibly embarrassing'
Nick Jonas gives sweet tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Jonas Brothers’ concert

Nick Jonas gives sweet tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Jonas Brothers’ concert
Alessandra Ambrosio oozes charm as she rocks in plunging green dress during lavish brunch

Alessandra Ambrosio oozes charm as she rocks in plunging green dress during lavish brunch
Julia Fox dishes on ageing and how she spent her 27th birthday

Julia Fox dishes on ageing and how she spent her 27th birthday
Taylor Swift sends pulses racing with her bold outfit at MTV EMAs 2022

Taylor Swift sends pulses racing with her bold outfit at MTV EMAs 2022
Royal Family takes down tweet after missing a key member in list of attendees

Royal Family takes down tweet after missing a key member in list of attendees
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' leads box-office, opens with $330m worldwide

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' leads box-office, opens with $330m worldwide