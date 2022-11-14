Nicola Peltz puts on leggy display in black midi skirt as she shares fashionable snaps

Nicola Peltz showed off her sensational style on Sunday as she appeared on Instagram over the weekend with a set of new snaps.

The actress, 27, engaged with her 2.7 million followers as she simply made three white heart emojis in the caption.

David Beckham’s wife was dressed in a navy crop top and black midi skirt that showed off her long legs. The beauty layered the cosy look with eye-catching leather boots.

She punctuated the simple and sexy look with a pair of sheer tights with the number and rocked an edgy black leather jacket as she posed in a lavish bedroom.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, 27, carried her belongings in a chic coordinated bag and accessorised with a simple silver heart pendant necklace.



The appearance comes after aspiring chef Brooklyn revealed he's ready to start a family and has 'always wanted' to be a young father, following in his dad's footsteps.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham told People's Magazine dreams of having 'a bunch' of kids but knows he needs to wait until his wife Nicola is ready to start a family.

He admitted: 'I could have had kids yesterday. Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad.'