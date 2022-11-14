Aamir Khan announces a break from acting, says he wants to spend time with family and friends

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan announces a break from acting. He was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which did not perform well at the box office. Recently, at a chat session in Dehli, he revealed he is giving his acting career a rest for a while.

Talking about his break, he said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.”

He further talked about how this is going to be the first break in his 35 years old career. He added, “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor.”

Aamir has still decided to go ahead with being a producer to Champions, however he has started looking for his character replacements.

“I’ll be working as a producer, so I’ll be producing Champions. I will be approaching other actors now to do the role that I was hoping to do.” He said.

Laal Singh Chaddha received mixed reviews after it was released on OTT platforms. Aamir will be seen playing a cameo in Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky next month.