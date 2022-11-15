Jennifer Lopez sends condolences to Jennifer Aniston after father’s death

Jennifer Lopez sent condolences to Jennifer Aniston as she mourns the troubling loss of her father, John Aniston, who passed away at age 89.

The Friends alum broke the news in a heartfelt social media post revealing that the Days of Our Lives actor “went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain.”

Aniston received support from her industry pals and her former husband Justin Theroux as they sent their condolences over her loss.

The Mulholland Drive star dropped hearts in the comment section of the post while Reese Witherspoon penned, “Sending you all my angels I love you sister.”

JLo extended her support to The Morning Show star in her time of grief, writing, “Sending you love and strength.”

Ryan Reynolds, Matt Bomer, Lisa Kudrow, Naomi Watts, Nikki Reed, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gal Gadot, and Lilly Collins also sent love to Aniston under the post.



The late veteran actor was best known for playing the role of Victor Kiriakis in famed television soap opera for 37 years.