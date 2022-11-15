 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez sends condolences to Jennifer Aniston after father’s death

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Jennifer Lopez sends condolences to Jennifer Aniston after father’s death
Jennifer Lopez sends condolences to Jennifer Aniston after father’s death 

Jennifer Lopez sent condolences to Jennifer Aniston as she mourns the troubling loss of her father, John Aniston, who passed away at age 89.

The Friends alum broke the news in a heartfelt social media post revealing that the Days of Our Lives actor “went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain.”

Aniston received support from her industry pals and her former husband Justin Theroux as they sent their condolences over her loss.

The Mulholland Drive star dropped hearts in the comment section of the post while Reese Witherspoon penned, “Sending you all my angels I love you sister.”

JLo extended her support to The Morning Show star in her time of grief, writing, “Sending you love and strength.”

Ryan Reynolds, Matt Bomer, Lisa Kudrow, Naomi Watts, Nikki Reed, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gal Gadot, and Lilly Collins also sent love to Aniston under the post.

The late veteran actor was best known for playing the role of Victor Kiriakis in famed television soap opera for 37 years.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt says Hollywood has largely kicked its former drug-filled excesses

Brad Pitt says Hollywood has largely kicked its former drug-filled excesses
Queen Elizabeth II 'coveted' to 'mother' children herself

Queen Elizabeth II 'coveted' to 'mother' children herself
David Beckham draws flak from British journalist over Qatar World Cup role

David Beckham draws flak from British journalist over Qatar World Cup role

Kim Kardashian wants to shed more weight in order to achieve 'ideal' look

Kim Kardashian wants to shed more weight in order to achieve 'ideal' look
King Charles 'remains surprisingly unknown and misunderstood'

King Charles 'remains surprisingly unknown and misunderstood'
King Charles' monarchy lacks support from Canadians

King Charles' monarchy lacks support from Canadians
Andrew Garfield reflects on the ‘societal’ pressure to get settled down in life

Andrew Garfield reflects on the ‘societal’ pressure to get settled down in life
King Charles snubs Prince Harry, Prince Andrew amid royal shake up

King Charles snubs Prince Harry, Prince Andrew amid royal shake up
Simon Cowell wants ‘super smart’ Britney Spears to join him for reality TV show

Simon Cowell wants ‘super smart’ Britney Spears to join him for reality TV show
Prince Harry 'becomes less relevant to monarchy, will never be King'

Prince Harry 'becomes less relevant to monarchy, will never be King'
Drake and Taylor Swift battle for Billboard Hot 100 top spot

Drake and Taylor Swift battle for Billboard Hot 100 top spot
Prince Harry praised for 'courteous and respectful' appearance

Prince Harry praised for 'courteous and respectful' appearance