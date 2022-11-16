King Charles' request: Full text of the Counsellors of State Bill 2022-23

The Counsellors of State Bill 2022-23, as introduced in the Lords, has been published online.



The King’s request to make Princess Anne and Prince Edward counsellors of state is being rushed through Parliament.

The Bill was given its first reading this afternoon. It will be debated on Monday and all remaining stages dealt with on Wednesday, November 23.



"After the Lords have dealt with it by November 23, the idea is it will then go to the Commons, back to the Lords, and then for Royal Assent on double quick time.'



Here is the full text of the bill:







