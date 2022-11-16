 
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
WATCH: Haris Rauf receives pleasant welcome from family, friends, fans

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf received a grand welcome from his family and friends upon his arrival at his residence in Islamabad after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia. 

The Men in Green lost to England in the final of the multi-nation tournament that took place at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last Sunday. 

Fans and supporters of the ace pacer welcomed him by dancing to the beat of the drum outside his home. 

Speaking to the media persons on the occasion, Rauf thanked the fans for their support. "You love us so much and this is the reason why we try to perform well," he said. 

"Alhamdulillah, we are all happy with the World Cup [performance] and I think the whole of Pakistan is happy with our performance," added the star player. 

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, skipper Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Naseem Shah and others reached Lahore. 

