 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Peter Philips reveals 'chaotic' childhood with Prince William, Harry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Peter Phillips, eldest son of Princess Anne, once spoke about his childhood shenanigans with Prince William and Harry.

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain in 2016, Queen's eldest grand child revealed how he spent summer in Balmoral alongside cousins.

He said: “We had great fun growing up on our holidays, going to stay with her at Sandringham, Balmoral and Windsor and we were incredibly lucky to be able to share a lot of our childhood time with her.”

He recalled the “chaos” he and his sister Zara caused with William and Harry, and said: “We had a lot of fun and there was a lot of space for kids to run around in and it wasn't just us, it was the Waleses [William and Harry] Freddie and Ella Windsor and the Gloucesters.

“So there was quite a gang of us growing up in that age and it was a lot of fun. We caused quite a bit of mayhem and chaos but fortunately, I don't think we broke too much," he noted.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle feels insecure from Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy?

Meghan Markle feels insecure from Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy?
Queen Camilla ‘unable to keep still’ at highly ‘anxious’ royal event

Queen Camilla ‘unable to keep still’ at highly ‘anxious’ royal event
North West’s latest TikTok video catches BTS fans attention

North West’s latest TikTok video catches BTS fans attention
Aide spills ‘unspoken’ response to Princess Diana, ‘We have her replacement’

Aide spills ‘unspoken’ response to Princess Diana, ‘We have her replacement’
King Charles appeared ‘lost’ at key royal event: Body language expert

King Charles appeared ‘lost’ at key royal event: Body language expert
King Charles III’s staff spread lies about Princess Diana

King Charles III’s staff spread lies about Princess Diana

Why King Charles wants Prince Andrew, Harry’s powers dissolved?

Why King Charles wants Prince Andrew, Harry’s powers dissolved?
Megan Fox Lauds fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on first-ever Grammy nomination

Megan Fox Lauds fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on first-ever Grammy nomination

Shakira leaves fans upset as she steps back from Fifa World Cup performance

Shakira leaves fans upset as she steps back from Fifa World Cup performance
Victoria Beckham teases son Romeo as Harper asks him to help with math

Victoria Beckham teases son Romeo as Harper asks him to help with math
Kate Middleton’s trusted entourage steps back from crucial Royal Family role

Kate Middleton’s trusted entourage steps back from crucial Royal Family role
King Charles still loves Prince Harry, wants Duke to return to royal family?

King Charles still loves Prince Harry, wants Duke to return to royal family?