Peter Philips reveals 'chaotic' childhood with Prince William, Harry

Peter Phillips, eldest son of Princess Anne, once spoke about his childhood shenanigans with Prince William and Harry.



Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain in 2016, Queen's eldest grand child revealed how he spent summer in Balmoral alongside cousins.



He said: “We had great fun growing up on our holidays, going to stay with her at Sandringham, Balmoral and Windsor and we were incredibly lucky to be able to share a lot of our childhood time with her.”

He recalled the “chaos” he and his sister Zara caused with William and Harry, and said: “We had a lot of fun and there was a lot of space for kids to run around in and it wasn't just us, it was the Waleses [William and Harry] Freddie and Ella Windsor and the Gloucesters.

“So there was quite a gang of us growing up in that age and it was a lot of fun. We caused quite a bit of mayhem and chaos but fortunately, I don't think we broke too much," he noted.