Jimmy Fallon requests Elon Musk to take down hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon on Twitter

Jimmy Fallon recently expressed his dismay over the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon that had been trending on Twitter from Tuesday.



Following the launch of this outrageous hashtag, many users began posting this hashtag along with a photo of someone else other than Fallon.

One Twitterati tweeted, “Gone but not forgotten, rest easy king,” alongside a black and white image of James Corden.

Later, The Tonight Show host called out the company’s CEO and asked him to take down the hashtag.

“Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon,” tweeted Fallon.

Musk, on the other hand, hasn’t responded to Fallon’ s request till now.

Interestingly, some of the Twitter users were stunned to see this hashtag.

One of them wrote, “This came up as a hashtag, so I was taken aback. Really. Oh, it’s funny. Because Melon Musk fired all the people in the information confirmation department, now fake news can hit the market, so this hashtag. Oh, it’s funny real #RIPJimmyFallon.”

Meanwhile, the “disinformation” on the platform had increased mainly because a significant number of employees working on content moderation and fake account as well as fake news on Twitter were dismissed by Musk.