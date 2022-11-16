Lilibet, Archie wish King Charles a very happy birthday?

 
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and their kids Archie and Lilibet have sent love and prays to King Charles privately on his 74th birthday, a source has claimed.

Lilibet and Archie's parents could not wish Charles a happy birthday publicly, but the Sussexes have shared their sweet words on the new king's big day privately, a well-informed source has revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children Archie and Lilbet might have contacted King Charles via video call.

It is to mention here that King Charles, his wife Camilla, and other Senior royals also tweeted their birthday wishes to Lilibet - the daughter of Harry and Meghan  - who turned one on June 4 2022.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan chose not to share a public message on their Archewell website - which was last updated on Sunday - although it's claimed that they spoke to the monarch in private.

