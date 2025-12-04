Jonas Brothers mark 20th anniversary at LA handprint ceremony

Jonas Brothers soon to appear in 'Camp Rock 3' with Demi Lovato

Jonas Brothers marked a major milestone at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.

The trio celebrated their 20th anniversary pressing their hands and feet into cement joining the ranks of entertainment legends.

Kevin, Joe and Nick shared the ‘unbelievable’ moment with people they ‘really love and care about’.

Joe Jonas told the people gathered at the ceremony that standing on the historic ground was ‘totally surreal’.

He recalled the famous band’s first trip to Los Angeles when they dreamed of one day being part of Hollywood history.

“We were just saying on the way over here, when we first visited Los Angeles, this is the first place we went to, and walking around to see the stars, to see these hand prints, and thinking like, one day, maybe, maybe one day, but never this, I guess, early in our career,” shared Sophie Turner’s ex.

He shared that he ‘never imagined our hands and feet would be a part of Hollywood history’.

Kevin Jonas described the band's 20-year run as ‘surreal’.

He also acknowledged their painful 2013 breakup and eventual 2019 reunion.

“…that break wasn’t the end of the story, it was the bridge to an even better one.”

Nick adding to his eldest brother’s remarks claimed that their music now feels ‘different, more honest’.

He also touched upon the strong support system the three have.

“The reason we’re able to stand here stronger than ever is because of the people who lift us up every single day,” he said.

It is pertinent to note the ceremony was also attended by Priyanka Chopra who came to see her husband cement his legacy at the event.

For the unversed, the band rose to fame with their Disney Channel appearances, their own series Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream, and films like Camp Rock.