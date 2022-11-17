 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan call it quits after 10 years

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan call it quits after 10 years
Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan call it quits after 10 years

Ansel Elgort and his longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan have called it quits after 10 years of being together.

Komyshan recently confirmed to E! News that she is currently “single.”

The dancer, 26, was attending Thierry Mugler: Couturissime event honouring the new exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum on November 15, 2022.

When asked about how she is finding the dating world, she told E!, “I think it's fun.” As far as her advice to other single women, Violetta advised, “Focus on your work and your passions. I'm 26, so right now is the age to push ahead and focus on that—on yourself.”

The update on the former couple's relationship status comes nearly one year after the pair made their last red carpet appearance together for the New York City premiere of his film, West Side Story.

Rumours of their breakup first surfaced in 2020, when Komyshan deleted most of the photos of the Baby Driver actor from her Instagram following allegations that Elgort had sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl, named Gabby.

Elgort, however, had denied all claims of sexual assault. In a statement shared on his Instagram account, he denied claims but admitted that when he was 20, he had a “a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship” with Gabby, via People Magazine.

According to the outlet, in the since-deleted Tweet, the woman, who also appears to have deleted her account, claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Elgort shortly after her 17th birthday. (The age of consent in New York is 17.)

The former pair first met when they were both attending LaGuardia, a prestigious performing arts high school in New York City. They began dating in 2012 and were together for almost a decade.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix series 'Dahmer – Monster': Jeffrey's dad makes shocking revelations

Netflix series 'Dahmer – Monster': Jeffrey's dad makes shocking revelations

Netflix upcoming series ‘The Recruit’ trailer is out

Netflix upcoming series ‘The Recruit’ trailer is out
How King Charles aides 'systematically' proved Diana is 'bit crazy'

How King Charles aides 'systematically' proved Diana is 'bit crazy'
Nicola Peltz says Brooklyn 'support' against Beckham family means 'everything'

Nicola Peltz says Brooklyn 'support' against Beckham family means 'everything'
Brad Pitt smitten by rumoured girlfriend Ines De Ramon 'energetic' personality

Brad Pitt smitten by rumoured girlfriend Ines De Ramon 'energetic' personality
Julia Fox planning to switch to 'women' after Kanye West split

Julia Fox planning to switch to 'women' after Kanye West split
King Charles holds reception to help promote UK's small businesses

King Charles holds reception to help promote UK's small businesses

'Archetype' podcast guest sparks speculation about Meghan Markle

'Archetype' podcast guest sparks speculation about Meghan Markle

Love Island stara Gemma Owen and Luca Bish announce break up

Love Island stara Gemma Owen and Luca Bish announce break up
Taylor Swift resale ticket prices soar past $28,000 amid fan frenzy

Taylor Swift resale ticket prices soar past $28,000 amid fan frenzy
Rapper Blueface arrested for attempted murder

Rapper Blueface arrested for attempted murder

Howard Stern reveals he predicted Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's blooming romance

Howard Stern reveals he predicted Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's blooming romance