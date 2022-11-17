 
entertainment
'Hogan's Heroes' actor Robert Clary dies at 96

Hogan's Heroes actor Robert Clary died at the age of 96, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Holocaust survivor breathed his last on the morning of Wednesday in his Los Angeles home.

Clary was born in France on March 1, 1926, and was forcibly put into a Nazi concentration camp as a child.

"My mother said the most remarkable thing," Clary told The Hollywood Reporter's Peter Flax in late 2015. "She said, 'Behave.' She probably knew me as a brat. She said, 'Behave. Do what they tell you to do.'"

The actor's parents were murdered in the gas chamber. Later, the French singer moved to the United States to pursue his career.

Robert Clary's popularity surged after his role as Corporal Louis LeBeau on the World War II-centered sitcom Hogan's Heroes. Previously, the actor was the last living cast member from the show's original main cast.

