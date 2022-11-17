Zoë Kravitz opens up about sweet friend Taylor Swift in new interview

Zoë Kravitz opens up about sweet friend Taylor Swift in a new interview

Zoë Kravitz disclosed that she was with superstar Taylor Swift in the early days of the pandemic while shooting The Batman in London.

During an interview with GQ, the Divergent star said, "She was my pod," the actress told spending time with the pop star and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn while filming Matt Reeves's The Batman in the U.K.

"She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday."



The Shake It Off singer responded with an equally positive gesture to her friend, telling the magazine via email, "Zoë's sense of self is what makes her such an exciting artist and such an incredible friend. She has this very honest inner compass, and the result is art and life without compromising who she is."

The duo also collaborated on music, with the Big Little Lies star being given credit for co-writing and giving backing vocals on the opaque Midnights opener Lavender Haze. Moreover, the actress sang backup on the bonus cut Glitch from Midnights [3 am Edition].)