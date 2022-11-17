Reese Witherspoon drops jaws in bold red suit as she shoots The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon has just raised the temperature on the internet with her gorgeous look as she shot season three of The Morning Show in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The actress, 46, was dressed to impress in a bold red suit as she made her way through the set.

She opted for a professional look for the series as she wore a crisp crimson blazer, matching button, and trousers along with a snazzy pair of black shades over her blue eyes.

Reese rocked a head full of glossy waves, petite gold hoop earrings, and a bag across her body.

Photo credits: DailyMail

In a departure from her business look, she kept things comfortable with a pair of soft slippers.

Co-star Billy Crudup was also spotted on the set, looking just as professional in a white shirt, tie, and black slacks.

Reese plays a relatively new co-anchor Bradley Jackson who, with Jennifer Aniston’s character Alex Levy, helped expose a toxic workplace culture at the television network where they worked in season one.

Since its premiere in 2019, The Morning Show has received critical acclaim and has been nominated for numerous awards and accolades.

Reese has been nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award for Best Actress in the series.

'I’m always blown away by the writing and how closely it reflects the world of journalism today. It’s spooky how accurate it is,' the actress informed Variety.

Aniston and Witherspoon previously appeared together as sisters on Friends, and both are stars and Executive Producers of The Morning Show.