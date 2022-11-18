Adele admits she’s getting pre-show jitters ahead of Las Vegas Residency

File Footage

Adele expressed her nervousness ahead of her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum which previously created a buzz after she postponed it last minute in January.



The Easy on Me hitmaker revealed that she has “never been more nervous” before any of her performances in her “entire career.”

The Grammy winner noted that she takes the pre-show jitters as a “good sign” because “it means I care and means I just want to do a good job.”

Taking to Instagram on the eve of her Weekends with Adele shows, the singer penned a long note beside a picture of her from the concert rehearsals.

“I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited,” Adele opened up to her 50.9 million followers.

“I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?

“I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to.



“Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don’t know,” the superstar added.

“But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there x,” she wrote.

Adele will begin her delayed residency on 18th November which will end on 25th March 2023.