Friday Nov 18 2022
Emily Ratajkowski adds fuel to fire regarding her and Pete Davidson dating rumors

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski has sent the internet into frenzy amid her budding romance with Pete Davidson.

The Gone Girl actress, 31, took to Twitter and liked a viral tweet, featuring a picture of the Saturday Night Live star alongside the lyrics from Drake’s new song Middle of the Ocean.

The lines read, “EmRata here fresh off divorce/And I’m trying to look in her eyes, maybe express my remorse/if she wanna rebound w me, I’m down to get her some boards.”

The tweet seems to jokingly imply that Davidson, 29, wishes Ratajkowski to rebound from her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard with him.

The I Feel Pretty actress recently liked another viral tweet from Dionne Warwick, admitting her desire to be with Davidson. “I will be dating Pete Davidson next,” said the songstress.

Ratajkowski ended her relationship with Sebastian in September following allegations that he cheated on her. The couple was married for four years and share a 1-year-old son, Sylvester, together.

She was then, in a rumored relationship with Brad Pitt, before making headlines for her latest romance with the comedian.

