Chris Pratt shares glimpse into life as a ‘girl dad’

Chris Pratt is proud to be a girl dad as he shares a silly photo on Instagram.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 43, shared a selfie in which he proudly wore his daughter’s pink flower barrettes on his moustache.

Pratt, who shares daughters Eloise Christina, 5 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, posed in a cap and black t-shirt as he stared into the camera while showing off his interesting new look.

“My girls assured me that this in style [pink bow emoji]," Pratt captioned the post adding the hashtags "girl dad," "also a boy dad" and "but he doesn't make me do this," alluding to his son Jack, 10, whom he shares with ex Anna Farris, via People Magazine.

Pratt recently expressed his joy over having to spend more time with his second-born, Lyla. “I’m getting to spend a lot of time with her older sister now,” the actor said in June on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, per E! News, “as mama sort of focuses more on the young baby.”

At the time, the actor was wrapping up filming the third instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy as he and Katherine welcomed their second daughter.

“I definitely felt like now’s the time to really work on that connection with Lyla,” he continued, “and it’s been fantastic.” Pratt detailed their favourite things to do together. “We spend hours together every day and just play and dance and do dance parties. I’m a total girl-dad. I love it.”

Pratt has also previously credited his wife, Katherine, for helping and guiding him to raise daughters. "Katherine just has the most amazing maternal instincts," the actor told Live From E! at the Jurassic World Dominion June 6, 2022, premiere. "She just really knows what to do. I'll follow her lead."

