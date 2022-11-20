Minor girl killed after rape: Ten suspects detained, SHO suspended

Police rounded up ten suspects in rape-murder case of a minor girl.

Malir SSP Irfan suspended the Quaidabad SHO and other cops.

The girl was abducted on Wednesday, and her tortured body was recovered on Friday.

At least ten suspected people have been taken into custody in a case pertaining to a minor girl who was murdered after sexual harassment in the Quaidabad area of Karachi on Friday.

The suspects are being interrogated, according to police.

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Bahadur took notice of the complaints of the family of the seven-year-old girl and suspended the Quaidabad SHO and other cops.

The girl went missing on Wednesday after she had gone out of her brother's house in Landhi’s Muslimabad area. Her family, however, said the police did not register a case despite multiple visits to the police station. On Friday, the family found the body of the girl in a garbage dump.

SSP Bahadur said they had detained about 10 suspects and called a medical team to take their DNA samples. The suspects were detained with the help of ground intelligence and the statement of witnesses.

The officer said that he and the Malir investigation SSP had visited the crime scene again with officials of the forensic division and investigation department. They also met the father of the girl and informed him about the initial investigation.

SSP Bahadur said that as a departmental inquiry had been initiated against the policemen who showed negligence in the case, he had suspended Quaidabad SHO Ameen Khoso, the head Mohrir and duty officers of the police station. He maintained that he would not tolerate any carelessness in the investigation.

The victim was a resident of Quaidabad. On Wednesday, she disappeared after leaving her brother's house to play. Two days later, her body was found by her family members within the limits of the Quaidabad police station.

The family took the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where a preliminary post-mortem report suggested that the girl had been raped before she was strangled to death and marks of torture were also found on her body. The body was later handed over to the family for burial.

The victim was the third among six sisters. Her father is a fruit vendor. Following the discovery of her body, her family members and relatives staged a protest and demanded that the government take measures to protect girls so that the same did not happen to someone else's daughter.