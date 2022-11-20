 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise 'ruining' film by 'landing helicopter' on set of 'Call the Midwife'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Tom Cruise is being called out for disturbing the filming of Call the Midwife.

The actor is accused of landing his helicopter near the sets of the film, causing trouble for the movie cast.

“Tom Cruise keeps on ruining our filming by landing his helicopter right outside where we’re shooting,” actor Jenny Agutter reveals.

“In my habit! Imagine. ‘Excuse me, Tom, but look, we’re trying to film. I don’t know about you, but just get your helicopter out of here quickly!'” she quipped.

The film is currently being shot in Surrey, England.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle mocked for failing to get GQ Award

Meghan Markle mocked for failing to get GQ Award

Prince Harry book is 'Pulitzer Prize-winning stuff': 'Would make interesting sit in'

Prince Harry book is 'Pulitzer Prize-winning stuff': 'Would make interesting sit in'
Matthew Perry believed 'Friends' could fix drug addiction: 'It did not'

Matthew Perry believed 'Friends' could fix drug addiction: 'It did not'
Ryan Reynolds knows life with fourth baby is 'gonna be nuts'

Ryan Reynolds knows life with fourth baby is 'gonna be nuts'
Queen Consort Camilla's diamond a reminder of colonial era's past

Queen Consort Camilla's diamond a reminder of colonial era's past

King Charles unlikely to honour the promise Queen made to his brother

King Charles unlikely to honour the promise Queen made to his brother

Johnny Depp who mocked King Charles ignores UK royals on social media

Johnny Depp who mocked King Charles ignores UK royals on social media

Mexico's 'Black Panther' star fights racism at home

Mexico's 'Black Panther' star fights racism at home
Taylor Swift ticket snafu turns up regulatory heat on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift ticket snafu turns up regulatory heat on Ticketmaster
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could take big U-turn amid backlash?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could take big U-turn amid backlash?
Keke Palmer gets on board with 'Hawkeye' director Bert for action comedy film 'Moxie'

Keke Palmer gets on board with 'Hawkeye' director Bert for action comedy film 'Moxie'
BTS V goes completely nude on social media?: Check out his astonishing story

BTS V goes completely nude on social media?: Check out his astonishing story