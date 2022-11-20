Tom Cruise 'ruining' film by 'landing helicopter' on set of 'Call the Midwife'

Tom Cruise is being called out for disturbing the filming of Call the Midwife.



The actor is accused of landing his helicopter near the sets of the film, causing trouble for the movie cast.

“Tom Cruise keeps on ruining our filming by landing his helicopter right outside where we’re shooting,” actor Jenny Agutter reveals.



“In my habit! Imagine. ‘Excuse me, Tom, but look, we’re trying to film. I don’t know about you, but just get your helicopter out of here quickly!'” she quipped.



The film is currently being shot in Surrey, England.

