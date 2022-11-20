Ticketmaster issues an apology to Taylor Swift and her fans

Ticketmaster issued an apology to Taylor Swift and her fans after she called them out after fans complained of their chaotic system for sale.

The company issued a statement explaining the issues.

“We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn't been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour," Ticketmaster prefaced in the statement. "First, we want to apologise to Taylor and all of her fans — especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets."

"Next, we feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened," the statement continued.

Ticketmaster explained their Verified Fan registration process, which is intended to help manage high-demand sales and weed out bots. However, the company noted that the high influx of users gave them ‘unprecedented traffic’ which was its largest in its registration history.

“However, this time the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests – 4x our previous peak,” the statement said. “We handle onsales for countless top tours, some of the biggest sporting events, and more. Never before has a Verified Fan onsale sparked so much attention – or traffic. This disrupted the predictability and reliability that is the hallmark of our Verified Fan platform.”

However, according to the company it was only 15% percent of people who faced these issues. “Overall, we estimate about 15% of interactions across the site experienced issues, and that’s 15% too many, including passcode validation errors that caused fans to lose tickets they had carted.”

"The biggest venues and artists turn to us because we have the leading ticketing technology in the world — that doesn't mean it's perfect, and clearly for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour on-sale, it wasn't," the statement read. "But we're always working to improve the ticket-buying experience. Especially for high-demand on-sales, which continue to test new limits."

Ticketmaster previously canceled a planned general sale for the Eras Tour "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand," after two million tickets were sold during the Verified Fan presale, via People Magazine.

After fans complained of the issues they were facing while purchasing the upcoming tickets for Swift’s Tour, the singer called out the company for not meeting their demands.

"I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could," Swift wrote on her Instagram Story. "It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."