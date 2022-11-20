Princess Charlene celebrates Monaco’s National Day with her twins: See

file footage

Princess Charlene of Monaco marked the country’s National Day with her family on Saturday, November 19, also sharing an adorable photo of her twins.



Celebrating the special day that aims to highlight the principality’s rich culture and heritage, Princess Charlene took to social media to share a photo of Jacques and Gabriella dressed to the nines in royal regalia.

In the photo captioned, “Happy National Day!”, Prince Jacques is seen in a military-style uniform, with his sister Princess Gabriella in a red long-coat with a wide-brim hat.

The photo left fans of the Monegasque royal family thrilled, with one fan commenting, “Oh they are so adorable!!!”, while another said, “She is exactly like the father and he exactly like the mother... Too cute.”

Princess Charlene and husband Prince Albert of Monaco also made a public appearance with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella later in the day; the family also visited the St Nicholas Cathedral to mark the National Day with Princess Stephanie of Monaco and Princess Caroline of Hanover.

The post comes amid Princess Charlene’s return to public royal life after almost 10-month absence last year during a mystery illness.