‘After ages!’ Janhvi Kapoor feels happy to meet Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly and Janhvi Kapoor were thrilled to see each other after a long time

Sajal Aly made her Bollywood debut alongside legendary actress Sridevi in Mom. Ever since then, Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress shares a friendly bond with Alif actress. They were seen sharing a moment at awards night.

Sajal and Janhvi happened to be at Filmfare Middle East achievers night where they were seen exchanging warm glances. They also hugged each other and were also spotted conversing.

In a clip shared by Galaxy Lollywood, they are sharing a moment of happily catching up with each other.





Janhvi was thrilled to meet Sajal after ages. Both actresses share a beautiful bond which has intensified after Sridevi’s sudden death. Sajal grieved her death by posting a picture of the late actress with a caption, ‘Lost my mom again.’

On the work front, Sajal will be seen playing Fatima Jinnah in a pre-partition play. While Janhvi was last seen in Mili, a survival thriller. Sunny Kaushal also played a prodigal role in the film.